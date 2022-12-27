John A. McGinty Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2022, at RiverWoods Durham with family at his side.
He was born April 21, 1933, in Redstone, N.H., and throughout his childhood pursued many outdoor interests, including baseball, fishing, and blueberry picking with his friends in their close-knit neighborhood.
John attended Kennett High School in Conway where he met his life-long love, Patricia (Pat) Bogle. Known as whistlin’ Johnny to his friends and classmates, he graduated in the spring of 1951 and enlisted into military service as an Airman with the Air Force stationed in New York and the country of Greenland.
Following his military service, John and Pat settled in Durham, N.H., where John graduated from the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business and Economics. John worked briefly at Simplex Wire and Cable Company prior to joining Palmer & Sicard Plumbing and Heating as their Controller for the duration of his career.
John and Pat raised their family on Mast Road in Durham surrounded by fields and an apple orchard. Their days were filled with gardening, landscaping, bird watching, cross-country skiing and relaxing with their beloved black Labrador, Rosie. They also savored their extended stays at their cabin in Corea, Maine, where they picked wild blueberries, star gazed, and hiked along Schoodic Point and Corea Harbor.
Always an avid athlete, he took up running in his midlife and participated in local races. He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball teams through the ORYA Little League and Babe Ruth and could often be seen on the sidelines cheering his children on in their athletic pursuits of basketball, swimming, field hockey, and softball. He loved hiking, camping and fishing along the Swift River with his family.
Later during retirement, John and Pat enjoyed traveling in Ireland, Barbados, Canada, and throughout the United States.
John was the much-loved husband of Pat McGinty. He was the caring father of Michael (Cynthia), Kevin, Christine Turcot (Christopher), and Maureen (Robert Bartosiewicz). He was greatly blessed with four grandchildren, Michael Jr., Danny, Nicole and Meagan; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; his brother-in-law, Ralph Bogle; and his sister-in-law, Judy McGinty, all of whom enjoyed his ever-present smile and the twinkle in his eye.
John was predeceased by his parents, Lula and Jack McGinty; his brother, Robert McGinty; and sisters, Frances Watson, Virginia Phillips and Nancy Bryant.
The family would like to thank RiverWoods Durham for the compassionate care John received the last two years of his life, as well as to Brookhaven Hospice in the last few months of his life.
A celebration of John’s life will take place in the spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
