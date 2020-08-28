Jennifer A. Brothers, 49, of Madison, N.H., died Aug. 21, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., following a sudden illness.
Born in Nashua, N.H., on Dec. 11, 1970, the daughter of Michael and Marcia (Noyes) Brothers, she grew up in Tamworth, N.H., and was a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 1989, in Conway, N.H.
The family includes: a son, Matthew J. Brothers of Madison; a daughter, Christina M. Brothers of Tamworth, N.H.; her mother Marcia (Noyes) Brothers of Tamworth; a brother, Michael Brothers of Peterborough, N.H.; her companion, Ed Cook; four siblings, Susie Brothers, Skylar Brothers, Seth Brothers and Samuel Brothers; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
