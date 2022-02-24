Jeffrey O. Smith of North Conway, N.H., passed away Feb. 21, 2022, following a long battle of declining health.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents, Odber W. and Mary Virginia Randall (Gina) Smith; and brother Scott Randall Smith.
Jeffrey is survived by his brothers Kevin D. and Doreen Allan Smith of Quakertown, Pa.; Steven J. and Candace Snow Smith of Stow, Maine; and Kirby D. Smith of North Conway; daughters, Shawne and Steve Bremges of Voluntown, Conn.; Tracy L. Smith of Gorham, Maine; Kara and Dave Couture of Center Conway, N.H.; and son Christopher and Lauren Kamerze-Smith of Arlington, Mass.; grandchildren, Paige Bremges of Sterling, Conn.; Mackenzie and Ryan Gilman of Westerly, R.l.; Dakota Smith of Gorham, Maine; twins, Lillian (Lily) and Emerson (Em me); and Natalie Mae (Noli) Couture of Center Conway, N.H.; Piper and Jason Kamerze-Smith of Arlington, Mass.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Kennett High School Class of 1965. He attended New Hampshire College for accounting and commerce. Jeffery worked as a master plumber with his father Odber W. Smith, Plumbing and Heating. Following his fathers death, Jeffrey continued the family business for several years.
His hobby's were harness racing and antiquing, where he was known as the local picker. This hobby turned into his passion as a full-time picker.
Jeffrey was a great storyteller with a great sense of humor, entertaining family, friends and acquaintances with all his adventures, which will be missed by so many. He also loved old black-and-white movies and was a big sports fan.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.