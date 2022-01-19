James “Jim” Porter, 75, Center Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 16, 2022, following a four-year battle with cancer.
Jim was born in Montreal, Canada, the only son of James and Ruth Porter. Along with his parents and his three sisters, Patricia, Pamela and Laurel, Jim relocated to Boston as a child.
Growing up in Boston, Jim made many friends and it was there that he met and married his wife Rachelle. If given the opportunity Jim loved to tell his stories of being a courier in the Financial District or selling concessions at Fenway Park.
Jim was the owner/operator of many successful businesses in his lifetime, most recently and notably, The Country Picker Moving & Storage of North Conway, N.H. Jim was proud of the business he built and the impact that business had on the valley.
Jim never passed by a yard sale and was always very proud to tell you about the latest deal he got on one of his latest trinkets. In warmer weather, Jim could often be seen out and about in his Harley or one of his classic cars.
Jim adored his grandchildren, Anna Perry of Madison, Chucky and Brandon of Center Conway. Brandon was often with his “Papa,’’ frequenting the bakeries and fast food drive-thrus of the valley. Since their arrival, Jim has equally adored his great-grandchildren, Brooke and Carson Perry of Madison.
Jim leaves behind his wife Rachelle of Center Conway; son Jamie; daughter-in-law Lisa of Center Conway; daughter Melanie of Leominster, Mass.; the above-mentioned grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jim’s name at either Harvest Hills Animal Shelter of Bridgton, Maine, where Jim adopted his beloved rottweiler, Bubba, or Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County & Western Maine of North Conway.
