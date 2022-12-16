Jackey H. Roberts, 58, of Chocorua, N.H., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Laconia, N.H., to Marilyn (Nixon) Prive.
Jackey H. Roberts, 58, of Chocorua, N.H., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1964, in Laconia, N.H., to Marilyn (Nixon) Prive.
She graduated from Kennett High School in 1981. She attended NHTI, and then Plymouth State University where she pursued both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education.
She continued to further her degrees and certifications and was still actively taking courses. Jackey would say, “You’re never too old to chase your dreams.”
Upon graduation from Plymouth State University, she spent the entirety of her career with the Governor Wentworth Regional School District in numerous positions, such as: principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher, and positions in special education.
Jackleen was most fond of her trips with her husband, Whipple, to their peaceful camp in Pennsylvania, where the sunsets were her favorite, and treasured the family trips to Florida.
She was devoted to her family and always helping her children pursue their dreams.
She spent time at many farmers markets, fairs and events helping press apple cider and sell beef products from the Roberts Family Farm. She had an endless love for the many horses she had over the years on the farm.
She attended countless sporting events for her children and was always their biggest cheerleader in life.
Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.
Jackey was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was taken too soon from her soulmate of over 40 years, Whipple G. Roberts. She is also survived by her children, Whitney (Roberts) Pearson and spouse, Eric Pearson; Faye Roberts; Whipple Roberts; and Emery Roberts and spouse, Saige McAllister. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Lydia Pearson and Arizona Roberts; sisters, Melissa (Hidden) Pappas and Trish (Hidden) O’Neal; mother Marilyn (Nixon) Prive and spouse, Philip Prive.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Jackey’s life, her family has created an annual scholarship with the Tamworth Scholarship Committee. The scholarship will go to a high school senior. Donations can be sent to: Tamworth Scholarship Committee. P.O. Box 76, Tamworth, NH 03886. Checks payable to Tamworth Scholarship committee.
There will be no services held at this time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.