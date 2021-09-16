Born Jan. 16, 1934, Helen Carol Ames passed away Aug. 23, 2021, at the age of 87, after a long period of declining health.
She was a lifelong resident of Tamworth, N.H., having lived her entire life in the home she was born into on Turkey Street. She was a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 1951.
Helen was active in her community and her church, Saint Andrews in the Valley, throughout the years. She worked various jobs over the course of her life, but spent many years at Carroll Reeds and the Christmas Loft, the last of which allowed her to indulge her great love of collectibles.
Returning customers would always seek her out for her knowledge and expertise in the field. She had many great stories and memories to share of the customers and people she worked with.
She loved her gardens, watching the birds and crafting, hosting weekly crafting get togethers with friends. She also loved anything her granddaughter was involved with, whether sports or especially New Year’s Eve dinners at the Corner House and trips to visit the Amish country in Pennsylvania.
Helen is survived by her husband of 69 years, Philip Ames of Tamworth; her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Joan Ames of Conway, N.H.; and granddaughter and her husband, Brittany and Mike, of Charlotte, N.C.
She will be greatly missed by her family but lovingly remembered for her sharp wit and love for family.
At her request there will be no services.
A donation in her memory may be made to the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth or to a Democratic candidate of your choice.
No services at decedent’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.