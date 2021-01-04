Harry A. Simpson, 48, son of Harry A. and Susan (Eldridge) J. Simpson of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away at the White River Junction VA Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. He was raised and brought up in Center Ossipee, N.H.
He graduated from Kingswood Regional High School, Wolfeboro, N.H., and joined the Army in 1989. He was with the First Armored Division Air Defense Artillery Tank Unit. His Unit, stationed in Schwabach, Germany, arrived in Saudi Arabia in January and served in the Basra Region.
He received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service, experiencing heavy fire as Desert Storm troops advanced into Iraq. He received the Southwest Asia Medal with 2 Clusters. He was a SPC 4 when he was discharged from the Army.
He was a Past Jr. Vice of the Rodney A. White Sr. V.F.W. Post #8270 and a member of the Elks, Center Ossipee, N.H.
After his military service he became a very respected Stone Mason in the Lakes Region area. He was also a Caregiver for several years.
Harry is survived by his significant other Deborah Nepomuceno of Wolfeboro, N.H.; a daughter Cassidy Simpson of Effingham, N.H.; his mother Susan J. Simpson of Center Ossipee, N.H.; a brother Guy A. Simpson and his wife, Amy, of South Carolina; and his mother's twin sister and loving aunt, Linda White, Center Ossipee. He is also survived by his half-sister Patricia Berg of Tuftonboro, N.H.; his half brother Joseph Simpson of Louisiana. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He is predeceased by his father Harry A. Simpson and half-brother Richard Simpson.
Graveside services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Liberty House, who reaches out to Veterans in Need, 221 Orange St., Manchester, NH 03104 or any other Veteran's organization.
Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
