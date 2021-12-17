Hans Peter Risch, 62, of Bridgton, Maine, peacefully passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Bridgton Hospital, due to complications from a 10-month battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by close family during this time.
Born at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on March 6, 1959, he grew up in Jackson, N.H.
In 1984, Hans had his only daughter, Naomi, during his first marriage. In 1986, Hans met Tamela Mitchell and they dated for 10 years before their marriage in 1997. They lived happily on the land they owned in Bridgton with views of Shawnee Peak. He loved skiing and spent much of his youth on skis.
Of the many careers he had over his life, he loved being a long-haul trucker most. The scenery was enthralling to him and he was happiest when he was on the road.
Trucking allowed him to see the country. He has many pictures of the places he found most beautiful, especially the Northwest.
He was passionate about nature and animals, always keeping an eye on the wildlife around his home.
Hans was predeceased by his mother Joan A Moulton in 2016.
He is survived by his wife Tamela Risch; his daughter Naomi Risch; and his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Janet Risch.
He also leaves behind a niece, cousins, aunts and uncles who love him dearly.
His family will hold a celebration of life for him in the summer of 2022, when it is warm enough for everyone to gather outside. Details to follow.
Cremation arrangements are with Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home in Cornish.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Hans’ honor to The Nature Conservancy, nature.org, under Membership & Giving then Other Ways to Give. Please notify Naomi Risch, P.O. Box 128, Winchester, NH 03470 via the donation website.
