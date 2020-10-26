Glenn Dale (Duke) Hormell of Freedom, N.H., was called to the Grand Artificer of the Universe on Monday, Oct, 12, 2020, with his devoted wife, Velma, and family by his side.
Born Feb. 12, 1934, to John A. Hormell and Cora Longenberger Hormell in Yale, Ohio, where he graduated from Southeast High School, Class of 1952 and spent his youth in Deerfield and developed his love for the outdoors and fast cars.
First serving in the Army during the Korean War then serving in the Air Force from 1955-1963 as an aircraft/jet engine technician. He carried proudly his service and those special lifetime friends with whom he remained in close contact throughout his life.
While serving at Pease Air Force Base he discovered and fell in love with the Ossipee area and remained a residence of Ossipee and Freedom thereafter.
Glenn then worked as a truck driver, equipment operator and mechanic for Sparks Construction, Albee Moving and Storage, Norris Harriman Construction, G.W. Brooks and Son Construction, Bayview Marina, Wards Boat Shop, New England Classic MG as well as his own business selling and servicing Rupp snow machines and motorcycles (and everything else that came through the door).
He enjoyed mentoring young people in operating their snow machines, bikes, cars and how to care, maintain and repair them as well always treating them as an adult and with respect.
On April 12, 1974, he married Velma Watson Fall, with whom he spent the remaining 46½ years of his life devoted to and sharing many adventures with. Along with this union came three step-teenagers whom he treated as his own and always held them in the highest regard.
Duke was a Brother of Ossipee Valley Lodge No. 74, raised to the degree of Master Mason Nov. 4, 1966, where he served as Worshipful Master and later affiliating with Carroll Lodge No. 57 also serving as Worshipful Master. It is this fellowship he held most dear. Being a strict ritualist, not only in the prose but in the message it delivered, he mentored countless Brothers through their lessons as they were passed and raised (you know who you are). He was awarded the Major General John Sullivan Distinguished Service Award for his devotion to the craft and the 50 year veteran’s medal.
He had a lifelong love for the out of doors riding snow machines, boating, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles. Always a sportsman.
Glenn was predeceased by his parents and older brother John A. Hormell Jr.
Duke is survived by his wife, Velma Fall Hormell; three stepchildren Alan and Rachel Fall of Freedom; Melvin Fall of Tamworth; and Beverly and Glenn Mason of Freedom; six grandchildren, Rebecca and John Nelson, Angela and Ben Pitman. Melissa and Franz Peter Turner, Ethan Fall, Jason and Karissa Fall, Sarah and Shawn Mercer; and nine great-grandchildren Kylie, Megan, Hailey, Emma, Adelais, Franz Joseph, Alana, Wyatt and Piper.
He is also survived by a sister Ruth (Sally) Devine, a brother Richard Hormell, both of Deerfield, Ohio;, Judy McBride, companion of deceased brother John, Jr. of Alabama; as well as nieces and nephews.
Donations to Glenn’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse & Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 432, North Conway NH 03860 or to the First Christian Church of Freedom, N.H.
There will be no visiting hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lord Funeral Home, Center Ossipee, N.H.
Duke will be missed.
