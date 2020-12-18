Frank Alfred Graves, 95, born in Center Conway, N.H., on Feb. 8, 1925, to Alfred and Bessie Elizabeth Graves (Nanny and Guggy), suddenly and peacefully left us early Sunday morning with his two eldest daughters at his side.
Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years Gloria; his daughters, Brenda, Darlene, Cynthia and Elizabeth; his two sons, Mitchell and Larry and his two stepdaughters, Tamara and Beverly; also his nephew Sonny Graves, who Frank raised as a son as well.
Frank also had nine grandchildren, Vikki, Quincy, Petra, Patrick, Jasmine, Talor, Frankie, Nikiah and Serenity; and 11 great-grandchildren. Frank has several nieces and nephews living all over.
Frank, when a teenager, loved riding his horse around North Conway, scaring everyone by standing on his horse saddle! Frank also had a love of nature and could be found hunting locally all over the valley. Usually with his nephew by his side.
Later, as a young man he roared around North Conway, N.H., on his Indian Motorcycle ... still daredeviling on two wheels.
Then settling down and marrying, Frank turned to taking his family to a family spot on the Saco camping and having lobster on the river. Throughout all of these adventures, Frank loved entertaining family and friends with his guitar and singing his self written songs “I had a little chicken” was a favorite. Most songs were about growing up with his family in North Conway and then writing songs about his own family.
For his younger years Frank worked at the long, lost Main Street Motor Mart in the village of North Conway.
Some people may remember Frank and Gloria opening The Saget Restaurant in Glen, N.H., a very successful endeavor back then that locals loved visiting. Then Frank and Gloria brought their family to Redstone where he lived for the remainder of his life. First Frank became one of the first Zenith television repairman, opening a electronic store where now sits a Thai place in North Conway.
They opened another restaurant, The Lobster Cove, which many certainly remember, in Redstone while also becoming a Conway policeman as well as running for police commissioner which was always his favorite job of all.
Eventually, TLC became so busy that he had to walk away from his position as a Policeman. This was Frank and Glorias last endeavor and they thoroughly enjoyed meeting and greeting new and old friends at TLC.
Frank was a very strong-minded patriot who loved his country deeply. He was extremely generous and often gave away meals, tools and his many skills to others.
Frank loved his wife and family above and beyond. He will be dearly missed by many people but none more deeply than his wife, children and grands.
The family is hoping to have a memorial service in the spring for Frank to honor his love of family, friends, life and country.
