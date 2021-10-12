Eva Grace Legassie, 94, of North Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully with her children at her side in her home Saturday night, Oct. 9, 2021.
Born on March 28, 1927, to parents Violet (Davis) and Richard Arguin in Berlin, N.H., Eva, the eldest of three, lived in Berlin, N.H., where she married Charles Vernon Legassie in 1950.
She raised her own family of four children and worked at Converse for over 20 years. Eva and Charles were married for 56 years, and retired to Kimball Lake Shores in Fryeburg in 1982, remaining active with their landscaping business serving many of their fellow homeowners in the KLS development.
As recent as the summer of 2020, Eva, who was widowed in 2006, could be seen riding her new John Deere lawn tractor, expertly manicuring her client’s properties. Those who think "nothing runs like a Deere" didn’t know Eva.
She was an avid and accomplished cribbage and card player, expert horseshoe thrower, pool shark, enjoyed doing puzzles and loved socializing on weekends with neighbors, friends and her family.
She rode her bike everywhere and maintained a significant vegetable garden each summer. She was considered a grandmother to all at Kimball Lake Shores and beyond. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting pursuits, summer boating with her family, flying in small airplanes and helicopters, and traveling.
On an everyday basis, Eva witnessed to all the peace and joy of love, gratitude and acceptance. She lived simply and wanted for nothing. She never judged a soul and her glass (never half-full) … overflowed … without exception. She was keenly interested in the lives and exploits of everyone she met, and found happiness in being happy for all those around her.
Eva greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of her extensive friendship base, and frequently called to check on each’s well-being. She was a parishioner at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel and also attended Chatham Congregational Church when services were held mostly in the summer.
Until December of 2020 at 93 years of age, Eva could be found driving fellow parishioners to the Dinner Bell in Fryeburg and at various local area churches. Eva loved to drive enjoying the freedom offered to her by her car. Excursions to Berlin and Laconia, N.H., even in her 90s, were common. She touched so many lives until her very last days, bringing smiles with her warmth, positivity and gratitude. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.
Eva is survived by her four children, daughter Sandra Roy and son-in-law, Richard Roy, of Center Conway, N.H.; daughter Beverly Davis and her fiancé, Bill Midon, of Concord, Mass.; son Harold Legassie and daughter-in-law, Rumelia, of Sweden, Maine; and son Mark Legassie and daughter-in-law, Kayli, of North Fryeburg; her six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister Doris Tanguay; and sisters-in-law Barbara Legassie and Rose Arguin.
She was predeceased by her brother Donald Arguin.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice workers, and in particular to Ann and Tamson, for their compassionate care.
A celebration of Eva’s life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel at 1225 North Fryeburg Road, (intersection of Route 113 and Fish St. in North Fryeburg) followed by a late afternoon luncheon. Interment will be at the South Chatham Cemetery, Green Hill and Cemetery Roads in Chatham, N.H.
Donations in lieu of flowers should be made in Eva’s name to either the North Fryeburg Community Chapel (uncommongiving.com/np/north-fryeburg-community-chapel) or to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice (androscoggin.org/donate).
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.