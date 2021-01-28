Ernest E. Shackford Jr. passed away at his home in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the age of 88.
Ernie was born in Eaton, N.H., on March 20, 1932, to Ernest E. Shackford Sr. and Nellie (Banfill) Shackford.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, June E. Shackford, his parents and two brothers, Albert and Paul Shackford.
Ernie is lovingly remembered by his children, Darlene F. Shackford of Wyoming, Stephen E. Shackford (Syndra) and Scott A. Shackford (Jennifer) both of Center Ossipee.
He also leaves six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Jason Shackford, Kenzie Elliott (Justin), Ginny Bussiere (Brandon), Cameron Shackford, Mariah Shackford, Ali Shackford, Annabelle and Hunter Elliott; Grace and Isaac Bussiere and Max Shackford.
He is survived by his brother Harry (Kay) Shackford; his sister Frances Edwards; sister Alberta Metcalf; and several nieces and nephews.
A 1952 graduate of Kennett High School, he retired from the Yield House Manufacturing Co. A lifelong outdoorsman and tinkerer, Ernie enjoyed helping family and friends, gardening and maple sugaring. A man of faith, he was fond of attending Sunday services at the Effingham Falls Bible Baptist Church with his son Steve.
A graveside service was held at the Welch-Tibbetts Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
