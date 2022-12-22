Elinor Goodwin Quint, 86, of North Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2022.
She was born June 20, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Louis and Dorothy Goodwin of Staten Island, N.Y., where she spent her childhood and early adult years.
After graduating from Staten Island's Newdorp High School in 1953, she went on to attend Berkeley Secretarial School in New York City. It was during her time in the city that she met the love of her life, the late Danny S. Quint Sr. at Grand Central Station, while he was proudly serving our country.
After marrying in New York, and starting their family, the quietness of a life in Danny's hometown of North Conway brought them "home," where they spent the majority of their 66 years of marriage.
Elinor lived a very full life. She worked for many years at Carroll Reed Ski Shop and did bookkeeping for Mountain Valley Excavators. She adored gardening, bird watching, painting, decorating, baking, and many years of camping with their friends and family. She loved antiques and was an avid researcher of the family's ancestry.
Elinor was a proud past Regent of the Anna Stickney Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was honored and proud to have designed an antique toy display in the "New Hampshire Room" at the National DAR building in Washington, D.C. Elinor had a passion for her animals, most recently her dog, Pinky.
Elinor was the beloved mother of Danny Quint Jr. of North Conway; Holly (Quint) and Bruce Murphy of West Barnstable, Mass.; Robert Quint and Heather Helwig of Preston, Conn.; and Heather (Quint) and Dan Laperle of Norwell, Mass. She was the proud and doting "Grammy" of 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one on the way! She was also fondly known as "Aunt Ellie" to many cherished nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sister Gail Davidson of Akron, Ohio; and predeceased by her brother Louis O. Goodwin Jr. of Virginia.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. Burial to follow in the spring of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to the Anna Stickney Chapter DAR, P.O. Box 567, Center Conway, NH, 03813.
