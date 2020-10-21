Eileen T. Crafts, 82, of Riverton, N.J., formerly of Madison, N.H., and Dennisport, Mass., passed away from complications of the coronavirus on Oct. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Crafts Jr.
She was dear mother to John Crafts (Susan) and Thomas Crafts (Ashby); grandmother to Andrew Crafts (Alisa) and Brian Crafts; beloved sister to Alice Drumm, Kathleen Rubright and Mildred Strohm (John). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of John J. and Helen T. Flannery. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Camden Catholic High School.
She was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. and in 1959 married Walter Crafts, then moved to Walter’s hometown, Dennisport, Mass., where they raised their two children.
In 1981, Eileen earned a BS in political science from UMass Dartmouth and studied for a Masters degree from Bridgewater State.
In 1996, Eileen and Walter retired to Madison, N.H. In the ensuing years, Eileen became involved in local politics earning a seat on the local government council (selectperson).
In 2002, Eileen was struck with Guillain-Barre Syndrome from which she never fully recovered, being confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.
Her main caregiver was her loving husband and on his death in 2016, Eileen moved to a long-term care facility, Riverview Estates, in Riverton, a few blocks from her childhood home. While there she was an active participant in daily life, earning an award as Resident Volunteer of the year.
She learned to play chess and enjoyed biweekly matches with the instructor and several other residents. Eileen will be missed by those residents and well as the staff for her vivaciousness and sociability.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Givnish of Cinnaminson at 1200 Route 130 North, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a memorial service starting at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing measures are in effect. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave, Riverton, NJ 08077.
To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.