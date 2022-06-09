On Jan. 18 2022, Edward Paul Bickford, a sixth generation Bickford of Madison, N.H., at home, with his shocked wife at his side, unexpectedly and suddenly returned to Oneness with the Eternal Universe. He was lent to this world for nearly 71 years.
Born at the hospital in North Conway, N.H., on March 8, 1951, Ed was a lifelong resident of Madison, graduating from Kennett High School in 1969, followed by an Associate degree in forestry from UNH in 1971, the first in his family to attend college.
Ed worked with wood his entire life. Early employers included Yield House and Chick Lumber. Later he worked for many years with the Savary Brothers, longtime Madison-based builders, first collectively and then individually with Ben and then Tom on jobs ranging from Berlin, N.H., to Lake Winnipesaukee, and including additions/renovations to his own home.
He was frequently able to salvage usable components from remodeling jobs; stockpiling them until just the right use arose. Indeed, five 4x6 windows saved from such a job over 30 years ago were finally installed nine years ago and now grace his home.
Ed truly loved wood heat in his homes and salvaged or cut his own trees, hauled logs from the woods, cut, split, and stacked wood just so he could enjoy the comforts of wood heat. However, over the past six or seven years he somewhat reluctantly turned to the ease of wood pellet stoves instead. Yes, from burning wood for heat to building with wood, Ed really was a wood worker.
An avid and often successful deer hunter, Ed hunted throughout his life — primarily in Carroll County — with his immediate and extended family and friends. He enjoyed fishing for the elusive brookies and ice fishing on local ponds and lakes.
He also enjoyed extended hiking trips — striking off into the woods, carrying a compass, map, and just enough provisions for the first day. He correctly figured that he would be able to fish and forage for food as he went along. Many, many tales of hunting, fishing and hiking were told by, and about, Ed over the years.
A passionate practitioner of sustainable and low-impact living, Ed always had at least one garden. As an early adopter of organic growing, Ed finally took a course from Tom Earle of Center Conway and was amazed to discover there was an “official” name to his approach to growing food. He later co-founded the short-lived Whittier Farmers Market in West Ossipee and sold produce at the Wakefield Farmers Market. Other early customers included various small restaurants and stores in surrounding towns.
Ed was involved with various groups in Madison, including identifying and mapping class-six roads. With the Historical Society he researched the history of the Silver Lake Lead Mine and the numerous old Cemeteries and cellar holes of old homesteads. He was always interested in community development. Prior to 2000, he was involved with the “It Takes a Community” project. And, he almost always had something to say at town meetings.
Ed was a man of few words. When he did speak publicly, it was always well considered beforehand, deeply felt, and frequently eloquent. Gentle, kind, compassionate, and generous Ed was always on the lookout for those who needed assistance. He often, somehow, heard of an individual or family in need of something. Then he would show up at their door, unannounced, offering what help he could.
Ed was predeceased by his father L. Paul Bickford in 2012 and his mother Marion (Yeaton) Bickford in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 16-years, Sandra Flint Brocaar; his sisters, Patricia Bickford Smith (Robert) and C. Jean Bickford; and his brother Lawrence “Bud” Bickford. He also leaves nieces, Angela Hill (Loren) and Jen Salmon; and nephews Paul Smith (Lisa) and Nate Munro, as well as numerous grandnieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In 2001, at the age of 50, Ed met Sandy Brocaar, his soul mate and the love of his life, while working on a remodeling project at her Madison cottage. They became a couple in early 2002, bought their Silver Lake farm in 2004, and married in 2006.
Together, Ed and Sandy started MiVida Gardens, growing organically of course. First produce for sale at the then new Tamworth Farmers Market and starting in 2013, focusing on their spring Seedling sales of veggies, herbs and flowers. That business continues. Sandy and Ed worked together very well as a team — each knowing what the other needed, nearly without words and jointly making all decisions.
A celebration of Ed’s Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at their MiVida Gardens farm at 274 Savary Road in Silver Lake, N.H. All are welcome to share memories and stories of Ed.
If you wish to leave a condolence or a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
He will be greatly missed. Go in peace dear heart. We will meet again.
