On June 4, 2020, at the Mineral Springs Facility, Edward L. Whitaker escaped the bonds of dementia to finally be united with his five brothers and loved ones. He was not a victim of the coronavirus.
Born March 1, 1935, in Fryeburg, Maine, he was the fourth son of Guy and Ida Whitaker.
He is predeceased by his parents and five brothers, G. Raymond (wife Beatress), William (wife Bonnie), George (wife Betty), Fred and Robert.
He and his brothers were raised in the family home on Elm Street in Fryeburg. As a child, he survived one of the last cases of Typhoid Fever in the State of Maine.
During his high school years, he worked after school and each summer for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. in the Fryeburg store. Following company policies, he developed a tremendous work ethic which he maintained throughout his work years and passed on to his three sons.
Following his graduation from Fryeburg Academy in the Class of 1953, he worked full-time for the A&P for one year, which guaranteed him a full-time position with the company, upon completion of four years of military service.
He served in the Navy from September 1954 to September 1958. Following his Honorary Discharge, he started his lifetime work of serving the public. He worked at the Fryeburg A&P store for 23 years, until it closed.
Following the store closure, he worked for Irving Grant at Grant’s Supermarket in Glen, N.H, for many years. Following a fire at the store, he returned to Fryeburg and worked at Trumbull’s Hardware for a few years.
His greatest joy, in his service to others was his work for David Patch and Neil Chase at the Redstone NAPA Auto Works. He was a currier for the store and delighted in meeting the “salt of the earth” owners and mechanics of the garages, such as Spike at Northeast Auto Body, throughout the Mount Washington Valley.
One of his greatest joys was driving his 1923, Model “T” Ford in parades, and at old car meets. He was often seen giving rides to his grandchildren throughout the village. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed relating that his grandson Peter was by his side when he shot his largest buck.
He, along with his friend Jim Hudson, was a cannoneer and “performed” the “1812 Overture” with the Portland, Maine, and New Hampshire Symphonies. (Also, unannounced at neighborhood gatherings and family festivities).
He was a former member of the Pleasant Mountain Antique Car Club, the M.O.A.L.S of Maine, the Fryeburg Kiwanis, the Fryeburg Fish and Game Association, the Paugus Grange, the Fryeburg American Legion Post, a member of the Diaconate of the Fryeburg Congregational Church, the Fryeburg Historical Society and the Pythagorean Chapter No. 169 of the OES.
He was a 60-year member of the Pythagorean Lodge No. 11, A.F. & A.M. at the time of his death. He was a proud member of the U.S.S. Henley Association and enjoyed receiving their newsletter with stories about his shipmates.
He was a loving, caring husband, father and grandfather with a “wicked and delightful sense of humor.” He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally Reynolds Whitaker; three sons, Bruce (wife Shirley), Scott (wife Veronica) and Chris (wife Mary); grandchildren, Eric, David, Peter, Justin, Brittany, Adam, Kate and Mason; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Louisa, Talyiah, Adilyn, Brendan, Liam, Finn, Addison and Olive Jeanne; cousin Sydney Pendley; sisters-in-law, Rochelle and Laurie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give sincere thanks to all of the personal, which includes; Administration, Nurses, Physical Therapy, Dietary and Maintenance Department of the Mineral Springs facility for their excellent care of our special guy, Ed during his residence (since June of 2019) and for their consideration of his family. The palliative care of Hospice was a continued sense of assurance during his final weeks.
At the family’s request, no services will be held. We have had a year to express our love to Ed, to grieve and to say our goodbyes. As the song says, “Earth has no sorrow that heaven can’t heal.”
Thanks to all who have reached out to our family with words of compassion during that time. We now wish to be able to turn the corner, embrace our young people, live our lives to the fullest with abundant laughter and joy and know that we continue to be truly blessed to be able to live in this most precious area of the country.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, mainefuneral.com.
