Edna A. Drouin Heath, 86, of Albany met her Lord and Savior October 24, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She was born in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of William Avery and Edna (Simpson) Gale, grew up in Rumford and moved to Albany in the 1950s.
She graduated from Stephens High School, Class of 1954.
Edna had been employed at Conway Head Start, J.V. Componants, a sales rep for Tupperware, the former Tony’s Store and the former Flowerland Florist.
She was active with the Albany Civic Group-Christmas Parties for the Albany kids, Rummage and Bake Sales, a member of the Albany Cemetery Committe, and a board member of the Conway Peer Support.
She enjoyed gathering with her girlfriends once a month, especially on each other’s birthday, from the 1950s to the present. Edna gave haircuts to family and friends, enjoyed taking care of the elderly or anyone that needed help, spending time at the Peer Support Center, crocheting, crossword puzzles and Bingo. She also enjoyed playing solitaire, rummy and poker, Scrabble with a group of friends that met weekly, Gospel music and old country mMusic.
The family includes: Richard A. Drouin, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Sebring, Fla.; Mona J. Ford and her husband Mike of Silver Lak;, Krislyn M. Harmon and her husband Bill of Tamworth; Brenton W. Drouin of Lincoln; James A. Drouin and his wife Tina of Albany; and her dog Ginger — they were inseparable.
Also survived by 12 grandchildren: Christopher Drouin, Hollie Sanborn and her husband Larry, Becky Florence and her husband Justin, Steven Hall, Matthew Hall, Amanda Hoffman and her husband Noah, Crystal Turner and her husband Ryan, Dexter Drouin, Blake Drouin, Chase Drouin, Cain Drouin and fiancée Tori, Kyle Drouin and Lillian. Eleven-great grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren and her sister, Darlene Jamison of Mexico, Maine.
She is predeceased by her husband Gary P. Heath and three sisters, Edith Milligan, Natalie Reed and Mary Smith.
Visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the High Street Cemetery in Albany.
