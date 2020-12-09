Donna Potwin, 72, a lifelong resident of Fryeburg, Maine, died peacefully at her home Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Bridgton, Maine, the daughter of Gordon and Marsha Hamilton.
Donna graduated from Fryeburg and was a devoted wife and mother, caregiver to many family and friends. She enjoyed watching her birds, taking care of her flower garden, and working around the house.
She is survived by a son Shawn Potwin; a brother Gordon “Ralph” Hamilton; three sisters, Polly, Kathy and Louise; nieces and nephews.
Donna was predeceased by her husband Alan Potwin; and two sons Robert and Timothy Potwin.
She will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who knew her. Loving memories will be in our hearts forever.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg.
Condolences may be offered to her son: Shawn Potwin, 10 Howe Street, Fryeburg, ME 04037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.