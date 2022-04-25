On April 6, 2022, at the age of 93, Donald Doyle McKinnon passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.
Born May 5, 1928, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Allan McKinnon and Carmel Doyle McKinnon he spent his formative years in local Catholic schools and forged a lifelong passion for sports, becoming a standout hockey player. After a brief stint in semi-professional hockey, Mr. McKinnon took up refereeing and officiated many youth through collegiate games.
Mr. McKinnon moved to the United States in 1960 and married Jenifer Darcy. The couple settled in Durham, N.H.; and had three sons, Donald Jr., Michael, and James, aka“Jamie.” Mr. McKinnon joined the Darcy family’s millwork business and later joined Northeast Millwork. Mr. McKinnon later joined Therma-Tru Corporation as a salesman and ultimately served as national sales manager.
Following his retirement from Therma-Tru, Mr. McKinnon founded the Shoreline Group, offering premier lines of millwork, and building materials to the retail community. He also served as a headhunter and industry consultant, assisting with business initiatives in China.
In 1993, Mr. McKinnon married Earleene “Ashley” Finucan. The couple resided in Cape Neddick for many years and later moved to St. Andrews, New Brunswick, Canada. In 2011 they returned to the United States, and after Ashely’s passing, he settled in Portsmouth, N.H. Mr. McKinnon spent the year of his passing in the loving care of son, Jaimie and his wife, Robin, in Effingham, N.H.
Throughout much of his successful business career, Mr. McKinnon also continued his side career as a hockey referee, officiating over 200 collegiate games, including 5 championships. In 2018 he was inducted into the N.H. Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame for his distinguished service to the game. A more detailed account of his hockey career can be found online at nhlegendsofhockey.com/people/don-mckinnon.
In the 1980s, Mr. McKinnon was a leader in the establishment of the Oyster River Youth Association which provided needed athletic opportunities for the youth in his community. The association has operated over 40 years and currently serves the communities of Durham, Lee and Madbury, has over 200 parent volunteers, and serves over 2,000 young athletes over 40 unique sports programs annually, including hockey, baseball and ultimate frisbee.
Mr. McKinnon was also active in Alcoholics Anonymous where he not only found comfort and healing for himself, but also helped to change many lives, serving as a Sponsor to several fortunate individuals.
Mr. McKinnon was a passionate sportsman with a particular love for hockey, golf and boating. He and Ashley were members of Cape Neddick C.C. in Maine, the Algonquin Club, and the St. Andrews Yacht Club in New Brunswick. He was an avid reader and sun worshiper known for his movie star tan, stylish clothes and dashing good looks. He cultivated a vast network of friends and business associates, and always managed to make time for everyone. He was a person of exceptional generosity, kindness and humility. Most of all Mr. McKinnon was a man dedicated to his family and friends, he was dearly loved by all. We are forever grateful for his presence in our lives.
Mr. McKinnon was preceded in death by first wife, Jenifer; son, Michael; wife, Ashley; and stepson, Richard “Rick” Finucan.
He is survived by son Donald Jr. and his wife, Donna, and grandson, Cameron McKinnon; son Jamie, wife, Robin Pond, and grandsons, Emmett and Rhys McKinnon; grandson Connor Finucan (of Richard); stepson Michael Finucan, wife Holly, and granddaughters, Emma and Evelyn Finucan.
Memorial services for Mr. McKinnon will be held on April 30 at 1 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home in Wolfeboro, N.H. (lordfuneralhome.com). The family is also planning a celebration and remembrance to be held at Cape Neddick CC, in Cape Neddick, Maine, in summer 2022, with a date to be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in Mr. McKinnon’s name be made to the Oyster River Youth Association (oryarec.org).
