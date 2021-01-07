Diana Morton Dolan, 66, became one with the universe on New Year's Eve. She was attended by family and at peace when she breathed her last.
She is survived by her heartbroken husband Michael; sons, Zachary and Aaron; stepdaughters, Fawn Crosby and Jenifer Dolan Robens; grandchild Damian; step-grandchildren, Dale, Jakob, Ethen and Ayden; sisters, Rhonda Holyoke and Gayle Morton; and nephew Michael Holyoke.
She graduated from Bridgewater State University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. She was a beloved preschool teacher for more than 20 years.
After retirement, she brought her love of skiing to Cranmore to teach youngsters how to ski for the last two winters. She was a wonderful and loving wife, friend, Mother, Nana, sister and aunt.
There will be a celebration of life sometime this summer which will be open to any and all who knew and loved her.
