FRYEBURG, Maine — On the morning of May 13, 2020, Dean Nelson Berry, 78, passed away at his home with his family by his side after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born on April 17, 1942 in Bridgton, Maine, he was the son of Howard E. Berry, Sr. and Mamie (Barnes) Berry.
Dean attended school in Bridgton, where he was an avid football player. He continued to enjoy the sport throughout his life.
Dean was a longtime employee of The Bridgton Knitting Mill before moving onto a career in designing shoe molds at JV Components in Conway, N.H., and Mold Flare in Fryeburg. For the past 13 years, he was a dedicated limousine driver for Sutton Limousine in North Conway, N.H.
As a self-taught artist, Dean enjoyed drawing, designing and building wood projects. He loved and owned antique cars, enjoyed car shows, and going on long rides with his family. Birds and bird houses were one of his favorite past times.
Dean was loyal and hardworking and always made it a point to keep in touch with long time friends. Most of all, Dean was known for his sense of humor.
Family was Dean’s priority. Selfless and caring, he was always involved and present, putting their needs first. He was proud to be “Papa,” always extremely involved in all of his grandchildren’s lives.
Dean is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; and his children, daughter Constance (Berry) Riley and her husband, Robert, and son, Nicolas; daughter Christy Berry and children, Nora and Natalie Berry; son Matthew Berry and his son, Gavin Berry; niece Nicole Walls and her husband, Ryan, and children, Liam, Finn and Jude; nephew James Castrello and children, Gianni and Gage; siblings, Peter Berry; Stephen Berry and wife, Barbara; Linda Berry; Anne Hatch and husband, Robert; Sally Perrino and husband, Ralph; Nona Gilman and husband, Barry; and Mary Lee Earl and husband, George; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Berry and Donna Berry; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Phillip (Chuck) Berry and Howard (Sonny) Berry; and sister-in-law Jane Berry. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Donations in his memory can be made to: Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation (jensfriends.org), P.O. Box 1842 North Conway, NH 03860.
Memorial services will be held and announced on a later date.
Arrangements are with Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg
Online condolences can be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.