David Spencer Hall Sr., 93, of Kennebunkport, Maine, and Intervale, N.H., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022.
David was born March 7, 1929, in Boston and grew up in Melrose, Mass. He was the son of Harry Alphonso Hall Jr. and Dolores Madeleine Spencer Hall.
David began his scholarly pursuits at Choate and later graduated from Dartmouth College, where he forged lifelong friendships. He met his future wife of 65 years, Suzanne Stewart Brown of Montreal at Kennebunk Beach and together they raised four children: Susan Melissa Hall Wentworth, David Spencer Hall Jr., Diana Madeleine Hall and Douglas Milton Hall.
David was a proud veteran of the armed services, serving in the Coast Guard during the Korean War and stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, for search and rescue.
After his honorable discharge, Dave became part owner of Jerry's Mustang and Bar in Paradise Valley, Ariz., until he returned home to Melrose to spend many years employed at Kyanize Paints in Boston, founded by his grandfather, and serving as sales manager and later as treasurer/president. During this tenure, he served two terms as Alderman of Melrose.
Dave's greatest passion was the sea. He was a very active member of the Arundel Yacht Club as Dockmaster in Kennebunkport. Dave was never idle. He loved to spend time with his children and was one of the active members of Kennebunk Beach Improvement Association.
Aside from the ocean, his younger years were spent skiing at Intervale Ski Area with his family, camping, white water rafting, parasailing and anything else that would get his adrenaline going. He had a passion for people, new friendships at First Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, all animals and most especially, his beloved lap companion, Charli.
Dave is predeceased by his son David of Kennebunk Beach, Maine; daughter Diana of North Conway, N.H.; brother Harry A. Hall III (Pete); and sister, Marilyn MacQuarrie.
He leaves behind sister Cynthia Foote of Stratham, N.H.; daughter Missy of Kennebunkport; son Doug of Intervale; grandchildren, Katherine and Olivia Wentworth; grandsons, Luke and Colby Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk, Maine.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at First Congregational Church at 141 North St. in Kennebunkport followed by interment with military honors at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please go to David‘s Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.