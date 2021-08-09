David Neal Brown, son of Dr. Francis Brown and Beulah (Jones) Brown, died on Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and family in Tamworth. Born in Concord on Aug. 11, 1946, he grew up in Henniker, N.H. He was in the Henniker High School class of 1965, and graduated from New England College in 1969. He was a resident of Tamworth, N.H., for most of his adult life.
He was a professional actor, a member of Actors’ Equity, and especially active with The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth for over 40 years. He was well-known and loved by theater goers. He will be remembered for his smile and great sense of humor.
He enjoyed messing about with his tractors, walking, bicycling, working on old cars, and kayaking. He loved his home and enjoyed many a talk with his neighbors on the road during his walks.
He is survived by his wife Jean Coulter Brown; his twin Alan Brown of Henniker; his sister Peggy Llewellyn-Jones of Wales, U.K.; and various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Kenneth and Robert.
A celebration of his life will be at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Please bring a chair, a story and finger food.
In lieu of flowers, please offer any donations to: The Tamworth Community Nurse Association, 84R Main Street, P.O. Box 352, Tamworth, NH 03886, phone: (603) 323-8511; or Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860, phone: (603) 356-7006.
