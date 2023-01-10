Darrell W. Keaten, 72, passed peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
He was born in Bridgton, Maine, on Feb. 3, 1950, the son of Wallace and Myrna (McAllister) Keaten.
Darrell attended Fryeburg Academy graduating with the Class of 1968. Proudly served as a Marine from 1968-71. He worked as a logger both for himself and with his brother, Dennis, and as a machinist for Mold-Flair in Fryeburg, Maine. Darrell married Nancy Gray on Nov. 28, 1981.
Darrel enjoyed fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors. He was known as a mentor, willing to help anyone who needed it and for always tinkering and puttering. He Loved to spend time with family and friends and his garage crew.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Keaten; his children, Donette Olive and her husband, Marcus; Ryan Keaten and his wife, Tammy; Daniel Keaten and his wife, Jennifer; Derrick Keaten; and Erika Gearing and husband, Jeffrey; grandchildren, Seth Olive; and Emma and Conner Keaten; brother Dennis Keaten; and sister Darilyn Davis.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Myrna Keaten; and brother Dyle Keaten.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lovell VFW on Smarts Hill Road in Lovell, Maine.
