D. Jason Vinley (1941-2021) died May 27, 2021, after a brief illness. Jason and his wife of 48 years, Pat, have lived in the Valley since 1985.
He was a proud father of five accomplished children: Chris, Andrea, Cherish, Kindred and Destiny.
He loved talking about their adventures and careers, chef turned general contractor, writer/book editor, physician assistant, accounting professional and acrobat.
A 1963 graduate of Northwestern University in Chicago, he became a screenwriter, developing more than 20 plays, TV shows and political campaign ads. His most notable endeavors include the soap operas "Another Life," "Edge of Night" and the animation series "Superbook."
Despite his passion for writing, Jason was never too proud to take on any job — from substitute teaching to pool sales — for the sake of supporting his family.
In his late 20s, he heard the gospel of Christ, which radically changed his life. He was dedicated to studying the Bible and teaching others about God. He was actively involved at Fryeburg First Assembly of God for over a decade and more recently The River Church in Center Conway, N.H.
He believed in God’s provision and guidance—one of his favorite Scriptures being Jeremiah 32:27: “Behold I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: Is there anything too hard for me?” Jason was an intelligent, creative and passionate man who loved swimming, hiking, playing games with his family and detailing his cars.
Later in life, he practiced Tai Chi and mastered Ping Pong with a phenomenal record against family and friends. Hospitable and generous, Jason and Pat never turned down an opportunity to offer a meal or a place to stay to friends or people in need. Jason attributed the best parts of his life to having his wife, Pat, by his side; she brought him so much joy and laughter.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at The River Church at 2600 E. Main St. in Center Conway (also streaming live on The River Church Facebook page).
Donations in honor of Jason may be sent to The River Church Food Pantry or Benevolence Fund at theriverchurchnh.com or to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.