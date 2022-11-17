It is with great sadness that we have lost our brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Clayton Eastman Jr., a resident of Brownfield, Maine, died unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 82 in his home.
He was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Porter, Maine, to Mary and Clayton Eastman.
On June 23, 1962, he married Patricia, his sweetheart, and they spent 62 happy years with one another. In 1963, he was drafted into the Army, and headed to Germany.
On April 2, 1965, they welcomed their first son, Donald. He was stationed in Germany at the time and was unable to see him until he was 2 months old. Soon after, Kevin, Christopher, and their daughter Tami were born.
He proudly worked on the Maine Central Railroad for 25 years until it was sold, while also running his own logging company.
Jr. was a proud farmer, raising Milking Shorthorns and various other animals. Here he would train his steers in the woods, for the Agricultural fairs.
You could often see him working them on Denmark Road pulling a tire with some kids in a milk crate. He did this not for the money but to have fun with his friends, children, and grandchildren. His best times were with his children and grandchildren pulling/showing their steers at the fair.
He had a contagious smile that could be seen and heard from miles away. You never had a chance of avoiding him when you came into the room because he loved to talk, mostly about his grandchildren and how proud he was of them, a story heard a couple of hundred times, but really just anything.
His favorite memories were spent during the day in the hayfields working hard and then spending his nights on any dance floor with his wife, daughter, and sons. If you were looking for him you could find him in those fields in his tractor seat with a grandkid beside him, with his cows, family, or chickens.
He never missed one of his grandchildren’s concerts, games, or doctor’s appointments, always sitting in the front row cheering them and their friends on. During the summer, his Thursday nights were spent sitting on the bench yelling “strike three” at Westways softball field in Lovell, Maine, where he watched his son, grandson, and granddaughter play. He loved spending time up at their camp at Green Meadow with his family listening to live music.
Many of his friends and family will tell you he glided across the dance floor, we were grateful enough to see this one last time this summer and know he is now dancing in the sky.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Donald, Kevin and Tami (husband Jay); his grandchildren, Matthew (wife, Nicole), Brittany, Donnie, Ty, Marissa, Jozelyn, and Anthony; his great-grandchildren, Damon, Gabriel, Jackson, and Owen; his siblings, Reggie, Herbie, Melissa and Celia.
He is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Clayton; his son, Christopher; his siblings, Rebecca, Alfred, Vera, Willis, Norma, Judy, Marie, and Roberta.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests in memory of Clayton Eastman, donations be made to the Fryeburg Rescue and the Brownfield Fire Department, organizations he felt strongly about.
