Christopher Doucette passed peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Alexandria, Va.
Chris was born in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 2, 1944, the second son of J. Arthur and Rachel Randolph Doucette.
After World War II, Chris moved with his parents and older brother Jad to Jackson, N.H. Chris attended Jackson Grammar School and Kennett High School in Conway, graduating in 1962.
He attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham, graduating in 1966 with a degree in Economics. While at UNH, he participated in the Air Force ROTC program for four years and then was accepted into the Air Force officer training program in Biloxi, Miss., becoming a commissioned officer.
Chris made a career of the Air Force and remained on active duty before retiring with the rank of colonel. During this time he was stationed in Duluth, Minn, Colorado Springs Colo., Concord, Mass., Southeast Asia and Washington, D.C.
After retiring from the Air Force, Chris worked for a private company in Washington, D.C., designing computer programs for various government entities. Chris would later retire again and remain in Alexandria, Va., pursuing projects that were of interest to him.
As the son of the ski school owner at Black Mountain, it was no surprise that Chris became an avid skier himself, finding any and all opportunity to ski wherever there was snow or a hill to ski on be that in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the Rockies in the West or the Sierra Nevada of California. He was particularly proud of having been awarded the Damon O’Neil Award while the captain of the Kennett High School ski team.
Early on, Chris learned that he could work for his father in the winter and the Eating House in the summer to earn money to fulfill two of his dreams. The first being his love of skiing and second being able to purchase his very own VW Beetle in 1963.
With his new found independence, he could easily come up to the Mount Washington Valley to ski and see family and friends, admittedly not always in that order. His interest as a descendant of the 10th Mountain Division and his love of skiing, resulted in him participating in many 10th Mountain Division Association activities.
He was proud to serve as vice president of the DC chapter and he with his wife, Antigone, made two memorable trips to Italy retracing the steps of the 10th Mountain Division’s courageous assault up Riva Ridge.
Besides his love of skiing, he enjoyed being outdoors, adventuring to find and support knowledge he had gained from his reading, and driving his sibling crazy with his propensity for details.
Chris was also a great lover of cats. It was not unusual to find him sharing a space with one of his cats as he sat on his couch or at his desk reading, doing a crossword puzzle or working at his computer. He donated to many different animal shelters and charities, particularly those that sheltered stray or abandoned animals.
Although not born in New Hampshire, Chris always considered himself to be a native son and was proud of making sure everyone knew he was from Jackson. While he was in the Air Force, regardless where he was stationed, he made sure he always had a New Hampshire license plate which included his trusty VW Beetle and later his beloved Datsun 240Z.
While in New Hampshire, he could spend endless hours listening to the sounds of summer nights, watching the night skies, finding out more history of Jackson, catching up with old acquaintances and locals and taking a ride on the back roads.
Chris is survived by his wife, Antigone Doucette of Alexandria, Va; his daughter Kinley Lyra Doucette of New York City, N.Y.; his brother Peter R. Doucette and wife, Peggy, of Toronto, Canada; his younger sister Ann Doucette of Gallup, N.M.; nephews Sean Doucette and wife, Heath, of Jackson, N.H.; Joshua Doucette and wife, Melissa, of Dover, N.H.; and Ethan Doucette of Toronto; niece Sarah McLauchlin of Dover; and none grandnephews and nieces.
Chris was predeceased by his older brother Jad; father J. Arthur Doucette; and mother Rachel R. Doucette.
Chris will be interred in the Jackson Village Cemetery next to his parents and brother, so he can forever be among the mountains.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. at the Jackson Church Saturday, Oct. 29, followed by a graveside interment at the Jackson Village Cemetery and a celebration of life get together at the Wildcat Tavern from 1 to 3 p.m. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The New England Ski Museum, Jackson Historical Society, the 10th Mountain Division Association, or a local animal rescue of your choosing.
