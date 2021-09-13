Charles Hatch of Ossipee, N.H., left our world unexpectedly on Aug. 21, 2021.
He was born Sept. 18, 1956, to the late Nancy and Wilbur Hatch Sr. in Middleboro, Mass.
He grew up and attended school in North Middleboro and attended high school at Bristol Plymouth Regional technical school in Taunton, Mass.
After high school, Charles proudly served his country in the Navy on board the USS Little Rock.
After the service, he moved to Ossipee, where his parents recently moved.
He is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Laura; grandsons, Maxwell and Charles of Ossipee; daughter Andrea; grandchildren, Melitta, Tres, Levi and Anthony of Florida; sisters, Linda Haser of Florida and Patty Bell of Conway; brother Wilbur Hatch Jr. of Conway; uncle Kenneth Hatch of Middleboro; aunt Barbara Ruhmphol of Weareham Mass.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he considered family.
Tell those you love you love them you may not get the chance tomorrow.
Interment will be at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen N.H, on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
