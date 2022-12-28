Charles Eastman of Silver Lake, passed away at Concord Hospital of Laconia, N.H., on Dec. 18, 2022.
He was born March 19, 1939, son of Everett H. and Carrie (Charles) Eastman.
Charles’ mother died after his birth and he was brought up by his foster parents, Hilton and Helena McAllister. He had a foster brother Eugene.
In 1959, he graduated from Norway High School in Norway, Maine. After high school, he went into the Army in 1962.
Charles married Marilyn (Lane) in 1963. They had two sons Warren and Duane, and have grandsons Timothy and Daniel from Vermont. He worked many years as a sawyer and grader at a lumber mill in Madison, N.H.
Charles is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; his sons, Warren and Duane; and grandsons, Tim and Dan; also brothers-in-law, David and Joanne; and Daniel and Peggy; and sister-in-law Sylvia McAllister; also brothers, Richard and Lorette and Frank and Barbara.
He was predeceased by his parents; foster parents; brothers, Herbert, Norman and Nelson; a sister Dorothy Jean and a foster brother, Eugene.
Charles always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, loved to play cribbage and woodworking. He enjoyed their summer place in Maine with his family and friends.
A graveside service will be in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brownsville, Maine. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolences or for more information, go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
