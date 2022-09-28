Cain Aaron James Johnston, 52, of Conway, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 17, 2022, at Maine Medical Center with family by his side.
Born on July 20, 1970, to James and Patricia (Nason) Johnston.
A lifelong resident of Mount Washington Valley, he attended Kennett High School and was most known for managing Subway in Intervale with friends turned family Dave and Joan Mooney.
Cain was an avid sports fan of all New England teams. He loved fishing with friends and family. Music was a big part of Cains life; he enjoyed concerts from AC/DC to Bon Jovi along with many others. He was always telling amusing stories about his many adventures in life.
Cain loved the many cats he had over the years. He was a big supporter of the ASPCA and donated often. Those who knew Cain know his distinctive laugh, his constant smile, and his kind and caring ways including regularly calling to check in on those he loved. We will forever miss those calls and times.
He is survived by his mother Patricia of Glen, N.H.; two brothers, Rick (Elizabeth) of Conway, N.H.; and Franklin of Madison, N.H.; two sisters, Jaime (Chris) Gowin of Madison; and Kathleen of North Conway, N.H.; as well as many nieces, nephews, two great-nephews and cousins.
Cain was predeceased by his father James M Johnston in 2020.
Cain will be buried at Glen Cemetery with a small ceremony for family and friends to be decided at a later date.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
