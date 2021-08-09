With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to my loving husband.
Bruce Thomas Zarenko passed peacefully at home on Friday, July 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 63 years young.
Bruce was a New Year’s Eve baby. This made his parents very happy, as he was a tax deduction for the year 1957.
He graduated from Palmer High in Palmer, Mass., and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Boston University. He worked as a software engineer for 28 years.
Bruce was a very sentimental man with an incredible dry sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh, even in the most awkward situations. We met in 1998. It took him six months to find the nerve to ask me on a date. Of all the days of the year, he chose April Fool’s Day. We were inseparable ever since.
After ending his career as an engineer, we fell in love with North Conway and decided to purchase the Cabernet Inn. Our love and passion as innkeepers kept us there for 17 magical years.
Bruce was so many things to so many people: husband, friend, godfather, cousin, engineer, pilot, scuba diver, mentor to troubled youth, golfer, hiker, skier and a fantastic host.
He loved to travel, especially to England to see “dad” (a good friend that thought he was older than Bruce), playing cards and enjoying a good glass of wine, beer or scotch with friends.
I will miss him as my husband, partner and best friend.
I don’t want to think about what we lost, but rather something we can hold on to. I really loved how he made me laugh, his infectious smile and the joy he brought to every day. Death may have taken Bruce, but it can’t take our precious memories away. Those, thank God, are ours to keep forever.
At his request, there will be no services except for a Catholic Mass in his honor, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Bruce, can be made to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860-1842.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
