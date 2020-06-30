Brent Curtis Angevine of Bethel, Maine, died unexpectedly in the early afternoon of Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the son of Donald and Bonnie Angevine, born Nov. 8, 1969, in Norway, Maine.
After spending his childhood in Western Maine, he graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1988. He went on to study heavy equipment repair at Eastern Maine Technical College, where he obtained his associates degree. He married his wife, Lori Reed, on Aug. 8, 1992. Together, they raised two children and lived the life they aspired.
While working a career in the equipment repair business, he was a member and past master of the Bethel Masonic Lodge, a member of the Shrine Temple, Chairman of the Bingham Forest Advisory Committee and Chairman of the Bethel Water District Trustees.
Brent had a passion for friends, family, jeeping, and taking the long road home. His love for traveling and tasting tours led him on the great venture of Steam Mill Brewing with lifelong friend, Scott Fraser.
He is survived by his wife Lori Angevine of Bethel; his children, Luke and Ashe (Leah) Angevine; his father Donald Angevine; his stepfather Larry Fox; his brother Scot (Twigs) Angevine and wife, Jodi; his brother Dean Angevine and wife, Melanie; his stepbrother Raymond Fox and wife, Lisa; stepbrother Troy Fox and wife, Amy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins who all love and miss him terribly.
He is predeceased by his mother Bonnie Fox.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at the Bethel Alliance Church for a private gathering. A simultaneous video stream of the service will be available for friends on YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCEA2caoQctNZk-qtz6MJfVg) and at River Lanes for those who wish to attend. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home at 37 Vernon St. in Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at chandlerfunerals.com.
