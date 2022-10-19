Barbara Florence Courtney, 77, of Sidney, Maine, passed suddenly on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was the daughter of John Connors and Florence Davis of Boston.
Barbara was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Boston and grew up in Charlestown, Mass. She was a waitress for many years at Howard Johnson’s. She was a stay-at-home mom for a few years. Then she was a retail supervisor at Zayre’s/Ames in Medford, Mass., for several years. She also worked for New England Financial/MetLife in Boston before she retired.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always put family first and she welcomed friends into her “family.” She adored children and especially babies. She couldn’t resist visiting and holding babies.
She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated friend, kind-hearted and loyal.
Her loving husband of 45 years was John (deceased), and her children are Suzanne Courtney (deceased); John Courtney and his wife, Katie; Frank Morris; Lisa Costa and her husband, Joseph; Michael Morris; Randall Morris and his wife, Allison; Brian Courtney (deceased); and Jennifer Lord and her husband, Daniel. She had 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She had 11 siblings, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church at 2905 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
