Barbara Florence Courtney, 77, of Sidney, Maine, passed suddenly on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She was the daughter of John Connors and Florence Davis of Boston.

Barbara Florence Courtney

Barbara was born Jan. 22, 1945, in Boston and grew up in Charlestown, Mass. She was a waitress for many years at Howard Johnson’s. She was a stay-at-home mom for a few years. Then she was a retail supervisor at Zayre’s/Ames in Medford, Mass., for several years. She also worked for New England Financial/MetLife in Boston before she retired.

