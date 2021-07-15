Arthur Pomeroy passed away after a long haul with cancer.
He was born in Hartford, Conn., in 1933 and lived in Tamworth, N.H., a longtime.
He was in the Sea Bees for four years and was stationed in the Philippines.
He leaves his loving wife of 29 years Sally; a daughter Denise; and sons, Duane, Kevin and Vance.
He has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was loved by all — he and his sense of humor.
There will be a cook out in his memory on July 17 and all are invited.
