Antoinette M. Holden, 64, of Woodland Avenue, Johnsonburg, Pa., died Jan. 16, 2022, at Lakeview Healthcare Center of Smethport, Pa., after a lengthy illness.
A daughter of the late Matteo and Edith (Bradford) Colello II, she was born on March 18, 1957, in Portland, Maine. On Feb. 19, 1983, she married Terry W. Holden, who passed away Jan. 29, 2022.
Antoinette is survived by two children, Adrienne M. and husband, Zachary Burns, of Golden, Colo., and Sara B. and husband, Bob Hong, of Aurora, Colo.; two grandchildren, Liam and Grace; three brothers, Matteo and wife, Sherry Colello, of St. Marys, Pa.; Daniel Colello of Portland; and Gaetano Colello of Portland; and two sisters, Mary and husband, Wayne Franklin, of Gorham, Maine; and Lorraine Colello of Raymond, Maine.
Antoinette worked as an emergency room secretary for many years. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, St. Ann Elizabeth Seton Church in Fryeburg, Maine.
She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed trips with family, including weekend bingo trips. She also enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies and the outdoors, especially the beach. She had lived most of her life in Maine, several years in Colorado and the past year in Johnsonburg.
There will be no visitation and no public services.
The family suggests memorials to Penn Highlands Adult Day Services (625 Maurus St., St. Marys, PA 15857) and will be accepting online condolences at nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.