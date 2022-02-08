Terry W. Holden, age 65, of Johnsonburg, Pa., died Jan. 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands-Dubois after a battle with COVID.
A son of the late Richard and Hazel (Gurney) Holden, he was born on Oct. 17, 1956, in Bridgton, Maine.
On Feb. 19, 1983, he married Antoinette M. (Colello), who preceded him in death Jan. 16, 2022.
Along with his wife, Terry was preceded in death by his oldest brother Gary Holden and a sister-in-law Patricia Holden.
Terry is survived by two children, Adrienne M. and husband, Zachary Burns, of Golden, Colo.; Sara B. and husband, Bob Hong, of Aurora, Colo.; two grandchildren, Liam and Grace; and two brothers, Dale and wife, Mary Holden, of Falmouth, Maine; and Craig and wife, Melissa Holden, of Fryeburg, Maine.
Terry was an insurance agent who ran the family-owned Holden Bros. Insurance Agency Inc. in Fryeburg for many years. He was an avid golf player who enjoyed playing with his father, brothers and other friends/family often.
Over the course of his golfing career, he won many championships. At Bridgton Highlands, he gave golf lessons, helped facilitate the twilight league and run their golf tournaments.
He also enjoyed hunting, playing drums, painting and was a fan of football; where he always rooted for the Patriots.
He lived most of his life in Maine, several years in Colorado and the past year in Johnsonburg.
There will be no visitation and no public services.
The family suggest memorials to Penn Highlands Adult Day Services (625 Maurus St., St. Marys, PA 15857) and will be accepting online condolences at nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
