Andrea Wheaton died suddenly on June 20, 2022, in her home in High Point, N.C.
Born in North Conway on June 9, 1953, she grew up in the Fryeburg, Maine, area, as well as North Chatham, N.H., which was home to her grandparents, Mildred and Loren Andrews.
She was the daughter of Lou and Ola-Mae Wheaton and, like her mother, Andrea enjoyed a long and successful career in the nursing profession. She graduated as an RN from the Concord (N.H.) School of Nursing and later received a BA in business from Barry University in South Miami, Fla. Her career took her from New England to Florida and Arizona and back to New England before she retired to North Carolina in 2020.
Andrea was known for her outgoing personality, sense of humor, home-made chowdahs, and for her generous, caring nature. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loyal and steadfast friend to the many people whom she met throughout her lifetime. She had been planning a move back to the Fryeburg area to be closer to her extended family and old friends.
Andrea was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her son Jeremy Graffam and wife, Annie, of Incline Village, Nev.; daughter Jessica MacLeod and husband, Allan, of Methuen, Mass.; sisters Susan Logan of North Conway, N.H.; Mary Jane Fiske and husband, Jim, of North Andover, Mass.; and brother Elwyn Wheaton of North Conway.
She also leaves her grandchildren, Rebecca MacLeod of Methuen, Mass.; Hannah and Jakob Graffam of Incline Village, Nev.; nephews Jimmy Fiske of North Andover, Mass.; Jonathan Logan of Amherst, Mass.; and niece Loren Fiske of North Andover, Mass.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer, date and location to be determined by her family. Donations in Andrea’s memory may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, (T2T.org), 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, or to the Fryeburg New Church, 12 Oxford St., Fryeburg, ME 04037.
