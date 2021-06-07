Doug Bates

There will be a celebration of life in remembrance of Doug Bates (Oct. 29, 1946-Feb. 27, 2021) on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bates Property at 2999 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H. This is an outdoor event. Rain or shine. Open to family and friends.

