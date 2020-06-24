OSSIPEE — On July 7, June Chick Loud, a lifelong resident of Carroll County, will be celebrating her 100th birthday.
She was born in Madison, the older daughter of George and Marjorie Chick. She graduated from Madison High School in 1937 and Chandler Business School in Boston in 1939.
The Chick family was closely associated through the years with Camp Huckins, so it was only natural that June would enroll as a camper in 1928 — the first year that girls could attend. She remained there as a counselor (known as “Chickie”). She now holds the distinction of being the oldest camper and has frequently returned to the camp with Jody Skelton to reminisce.
June enlisted in the Navy WAVES in 1942, becoming a member of the first class of Navy women to volunteer. She was discharged in 1946 and returned to New Hampshire, where she married Arthur Loud.
They settled in Ossipee and had three children: John Loud (now of Portsmouth, R.I.); Shirley Loud Dutton (now of Tamworth); and Nancy Loud (now of Rochester). In addition, she has one grandson, Fred Dutton of Presque Isle, Maine, and one great-granddaughter, Karen.
June worked for 34 years as clerk of court, starting in 1952 with Municipal Court Judge Parker Merrow. She went on to be bail commissioner and also was a Justice of the Peace, marrying many local couples.
Being community-minded, June was recognized by AARP as Outstanding Volunteer. In 2005, she was Ossipee’s Citizen of the Year, culminating in her being the Grand Marshal of the July Fourth parade. She is very proud to wear her Navy uniform to all events.
One had only to mention the word “travel,” and June had her bag packed. She ventured numerous times to Washington state to visit her brothers, Carlyle and Dick Chick, and their families, and paid visits to her sister, Janet Chick Sanders, in Florida.
She flew with her daughter, Shirley, and her husband to Okinawa to see her grandson, who was stationed there.
In 1993, June toured Scotland with her niece, Rondy Chick Alexander, and family. At age 90, while on a trans-Canada trip, she displayed her spunk by participating in a daring whitewater rafting experience.
Always proud of being a Navy WAVE, in 2011 she was accompanied by her son-in-law, Al Dutton, on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit the Women In Military Service For America Memorial, honoring all servicewomen, past and present, where she saw her name on the wall.
When June entered the Mountain View Community in 2017, she may have thought her days of adventure were over, but Doug McIver changed all of that when he took her for a plane ride at age 97. It was thrilling for her to see the Ossipee and Madison area from the air.
Her brother, Bob, and his wife, Ruth, lived in Madison, and they all spent many hours together, going to many events and reliving old times.
A birthday celebration had been planned in her honor with family and friends coming from across the country, but COVID-19 has put a halt to the gathering.
It is now the wish that people will “shower” June with cards to make this milestone special for her.
Please send a “Happy 100th Birthday Card” to June Loud, Mountain View Community, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.