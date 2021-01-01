Waiting for the morning train, circa 1900
William Marvel
The tracks of the Boston & Maine Railroad reached Conway Village in 1872. The next year, while track crews worked their way across the Saco River floodplain to North Conway, carpenters went to work on the Conway depot. It set an architectural example for the North Conway station that would go up in 1874, but at a scale sufficiently modest for a working-class town.
The station was located off the big bend in Main Street, below which the tracks and the street ran parallel for over half a mile. The two rail lines passing through Conway eventually sprouted six stations, and each village developed its nomenclature independently, so the horseshoe driveway that connected the station to Main Street became the second Depot Street in town.
Living near the train station in a small town once conveyed a sense of status. It made business travel especially convenient, and for those who wanted to display their success with an opulent home it offered a chance to showcase that symbol before a much wider audience. When A. Crosby Kennett's mills really began to pay off, he bought an old house right beside the depot, moved it across the street, and raised a sprawling Victorian home in its place.
A.C.'s brother, Will Kennett, came up from Madison and built his own house on the north side of Depot Street. In the vintage postcard here, Will's house appears just to the right of the station. To the right of that, behind the trees, is the old Pequawket House, which was torn down in 1923 to make way for Kennett High School. In 1964, Will Kennett's house suffered the same fate when it got in the way of the junior-high addition. Between the depot and the incoming morning train are warehouses for the dry-goods store of Frank Davis and H. Boardman Fifield. Later generations knew the Davis & Fifield complex as the Burnell Block, and it, too, was demolished to accommodate school expansion.
The date of the original photo is difficult to pin down. The vehicle parked in front of the depot looks like an open-top surrey, and the absence of automobiles as the train arrives suggests an era not much later than about 1903. The uniformed B&M employees standing at either side of the baggage cart are therefore probably baggage master John W. Babb and station agent Herbert Davis. Babb, a Civil War veteran, retired in 1903 because he was suffering from the plague of his generation—tuberculosis—which killed him five years later.
The B&M was still the handiest way to reach Conway from Boston one cold day in 1954, when my father stepped down from the Buddliner, wearing his Navy greatcoat for the last time. The depot was standing at least at the end of 1958, but passenger service ceased about then, and not long thereafter wreckers tore the old building down so the latest Route 16 mini-bypass could run over the spot where it had stood.
