There is still a town road in Conway called Old Goshen Road, but it’s just a development road that some think was part of the original route from Center Conway to the heart of South Conway. I remember it as a mere logging road.
The colonial trail from Timothy Walker’s homestead at the outlet of Walker’s Pond to the hamlet called Goshen Corner would have been the logical route to bear the name Goshen Road. By modern nomenclature it would have run from the Conway Lake beach down Old Mill Road to Davis Hill Road, across the remains of Henderson Road to where it reconnects with Davis Hill Road, and then to Goshen Corner, 400 yards farther on.
After 1792, when Joseph Burbank built his home near the crest of Davis Hill, the trail to his house gradually wore into a spur from the Goshen Road. That was the first half of Davis Hill Road. James Eaton bought the old Burbank farm in 1856, and his petition to the selectmen resulted in Davis Hill Road being extended in 1874 down the hill from his place, back to the Goshen Road. For a half-century or more, Davis Hill Road consisted of that 1¼ mile semicircle around the east side of the hill.
The swampy portion of the Goshen Road was difficult for automobiles to navigate, and people began referring to it as the “old” Goshen Road. Travelers tended to turn up Davis Hill to skirt that swamp, until the town stopped maintaining the boggy section at all. The abandoned portion came to be known as Henderson Road, for the only family that still lived on it, and the name for the detour over Davis Hill was finally applied to the disconnected ends of the former Goshen Road. Since then, the entire 2½ miles from Goshen Corner, over Davis Hill, down Philbrook’s Flats, and nearly to Conway Lake, has been called Davis Hill Road.
The last habitable structure in the mile and a half between the crest of Davis Hill and Conway Lake was abandoned in 1943, whereupon the town stopped maintaining that entire section. Only in the late 1980s did developers propose rebuilding it so they could have a legal road on which to build houses. They did such a shabby job that the road promptly collapsed, but the town rebuilt it so ambitiously that it came to be sneered at as Goshen Boulevard.
That empty mile and a half now contains at least 125 private homes and some condominiums. Opinions may differ about whether we’re better off for it, but I’m pretty sure we’re not.
