The idea of making money from a lodging place overlooking the intervale and Mount Washington is hardly new. One building that has enjoyed that view for about 235 years has provided its owners for most of that time with income from renting rooms to people who want to enjoy it with their morning coffee.
Elijah Dinsmore — the third in line of four generations of Conway residents to bear that name — may have been the first to offer room and board to travelers at the old homestead. He was past 60 by the time White Mountain scenery began to attract noticeable numbers of people from “away” in the middle of the 19th century. Signage would not have been necessary for a homeowner to start a sideline as a hotelier; into the 1860s the Dinsmore house was the last one wayfarers saw in Conway on their way to the mountains, and that alone might have encouraged them to stop and ask for accommodations, even if they didn’t notice the view.
Still, Elijah considered himself primarily a farmer. So did most Conway residents who let spare rooms to transients, including his son Charles, who outlived Elijah by more than two decades, surviving into the heavy infestations of summer folk in the mid-1880s. After Charles died, his youngest son Fred went into the lodging business whole hog. In 1888, Fred married Georgia Long, who hailed from one of the poorer hill farms on the boundary of South Conway and Eaton, and instead of raising a family together they ran a hotel. Naming the old homestead The Idlewild, they squeezed in among North Conway’s more established hotel owners; they even entered coaches in the village’s end-of-summer coaching parades.
“Idlewild” means nothing, really; it doesn’t even appear in the Oxford English Dictionary. In the mid-19th century it began popping up as a name for Southern plantation houses, racehorses, a passenger steamer and an ill-fated rail car that was destroyed in a deadly wreck. The Dinsmores may have gotten the idea for the name from the Crawford House. By 1882, proprietors there were directing visitors to a rustic pathway through a section of tangled woods they called the idlewild, as though it were a local substitute for Hampstead Heath, with blue jays instead of a nightingale.
Georgia Dinsmore fell victim to a painful illness — some form of cancer, surely — and she died just after the coaching parade of 1900. That seemed to take the joy out of it for Fred, besides depriving him of his business partner, and the next year, he sold out.
The Idlewild survived as a hotel nonetheless, retaining the Dinsmores’ name for it at least into the 1970s. Sometime in the next decade or so, it became the 1785 Inn, clinging the more tightly to the bucolic imagery of the Early Republic as the town veered inexorably toward a tawdry imitation of Atlantic City.
