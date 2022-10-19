WMCHC_JUN_2022-82(1).jpg

Two young patients get high fives after getting their first COVID-19 vaccines at White Mountain Community Health Center. (MAE HOGAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center will be holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week, on Monday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for anyone 6 months and older will be available, as well as the bivalent booster for anyone 5 years and older.

