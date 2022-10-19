CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center will be holding two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week, on Monday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for anyone 6 months and older will be available, as well as the bivalent booster for anyone 5 years and older.
The vaccine clinics are open to anyone in the community and are free of charge.
The health center is located at 298 White Mountain Highway (Route 16), just north of Conway Village.
People can preregister at whitemountainhealth.org to fill out the registration form ahead of time, or just walk in.
The bivalent boosters target the dominant Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of COVID-19.
They are likely to also protect against the emerging strains that are on their way to becoming dominant, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, since both of those descended from BA.5.
This booster is recommended for anyone 5 and older whose last shot or most recent COVID infection was more than two months ago.
In addition to lowering the likelihood of infection, the vaccines and boosters very effective at reducing the severity of COVID if you do contract it. They make it more likely that you will experience it as a mild sickness rather than life-threatening, and less likely to have long COVID with symptoms that linger for months afterwards.
As we go into the winter and spend more time indoors, vaccines and booster shots will help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed as they were last winter.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located in Conway and provides comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, substance abuse treatment, and support services. The health center is a non-profit working to ensure that all can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the health center, go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
