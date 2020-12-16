MANCHESTER — On Dec. 11, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System appointed Julie Vose associate director.
Manchester VA is comprised of one main campus located in Manchester and four community-based outpatient clinics located in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton.
Vose offers 20-plus years of progressive leadership experience and is well-positioned to provide administrative leadership to VA Manchester’s 950 paid employees, 50 tenant employees and over 280 volunteers. As associate director, Vose will be a member of the facility’s top management team and will have responsibility for all aspects of operations.
Kevin Forrest, director, VA Manchester Healthcare System said: “It is an honor and my distinct privilege to welcome Ms. Vose and her continued leadership through this permanent appointment. Julie has been serving as the facility’s interim associate director since March 2020. From day one, she displayed exceptional leadership, ensuring the medical center remained safe for patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Her leadership style compliments VA Manchester’s High Reliability journey and will foster organizational growth for the future.”
VA Manchester Healthcare System is part of the VA New England Healthcare System which includes eight medical centers, located in the six New England states.
