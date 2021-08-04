CONCORD — As part of New Hampshire’s comprehensive effort to ensure timely and appropriate medical care for people experiencing a mental health crisis, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announces its intent to request from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services an amendment to the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Access Section 1115(a) Research and Demonstration Waiver.
The proposed amendment will expand the scope of the waiver to include coverage for short-term inpatient and residential treatment services for beneficiaries with serious mental illness, and would allow Medicaid to pay for short-term stays in institutions for mental disease for beneficiaries ages 21-64 with serious mental illness who are approved for full Medicaid benefits under the State Plan.
“This amendment gives New Hampshire the opportunity to transform delivery and access to mental health services and make a real difference in the lives of thousands of Granite Staters experiencing mental health crises,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “Along with continued investment in community-based alternatives to inpatient care and enhanced support for patients transitioning among different levels of care, improving access to short-term stays in institutions for mental disease is critical to addressing the state’s challenges related to psychiatric emergency department boarding.”
The proposed amendment will enhance the flexibility and availability of mental health services and support the comprehensive and integrated continuum of mental health treatments and care provided in New Hampshire. Through this amendment, the state aims to achieve the following objectives:
• Reduce utilization and lengths of stay in Emergency Departments (EDs) among Medicaid beneficiaries with serious mental illness while awaiting mental health treatment in specialized settings;
• Reduce preventable readmissions for mental health to acute care hospitals and residential settings;
• Improve availability of crisis stabilization services, including services made available through call centers and mobile crisis units, intensive outpatient services, and services provided during acute short-term stays in residential crisis stabilization programs, psychiatric hospitals, and residential treatment settings;
• Improve access to community-based services to address the chronic mental health care needs of Medicaid beneficiaries with SMI, including through increased integration of primary and behavioral health care; and
• Improve care coordination, especially continuity of care in the community, following episodes of acute care in hospitals and residential treatment facilities.
Prior to submitting the amendment request to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, DHHS is seeking comment from the public. The 30-day public comment period is from Monday, Aug. 2, until Tuesday, Aug. 31. All comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) on Aug. 31.
DHHS will host two public hearings during the public comment period:
• Monday, Aug. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m., DHHS, Brown Building Auditorium, 129 Pleasant St., Concord
Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., Harbor Homes, 77 Northeastern Blvd., Nashua
Comments will also be considered at the Medical Care Advisory Committee meeting on August 16. All MCAC meetings are open to the public.
To read the proposed amendment, go to dhhs.nh.gov/ombp/medicaid/documents/smi-demo-amendment-draft.pdf. For more information about the amendment application, submitting public comment or attending a public hearing, go to dhhs.nh.gov/sud-imd/comment.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.