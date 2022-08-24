CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has developed a Child Care Strengthening Plan to advance efforts to ensure the long-term stability of the child care sector in New Hampshire.

The Child Care Strengthening Plan is the result of legislation passed under Senate Bill 446, which directed DHHS to develop a plan to foster sustainable child-care opportunities, focusing on strategies and solutions that address staffing shortages at child care centers across the state.

