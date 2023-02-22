CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents of an increase in the presence of the animal tranquilizer, xylazine, added to opioid street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.
Xylazine-positive overdose deaths doubled in the Northeast between 2020 and 2021. It is a non-opioid sedative used in veterinary medicine and causes sedation, respiratory depression, slow heart rate and muscle relaxation in humans.
DHHS has issued information to health-care providers on how to respond and treat xylazine misuse and overdoses. Anyone can get help with substance use disorder by accessing the Doorway or calling 2-1-1.
“The increased presence of xylazine circulating in the Northeast is concerning,” Dr. Jonathan Ballard, Chief Medical Officer for DHHS stated. “When added to opioid drugs like heroin and fentanyl, it may increase the risk of overdose and death.”
Xylazine is also known to cause severe withdrawal symptoms when stopped and repeated exposure to xylazine may lead to severe, necrotic skin ulcers. Individuals with substance use disorder may not know they are ingesting xylazine as it is often mixed with other drugs.
If you suspect xylazine may be involved in an overdose, follow these steps: Call 911. Use naloxone (Narcan). Though the effects of xylazine cannot be reversed using naloxone, xylazine often is used alongside opioids, which naloxone can reverse, so it should always be administered.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council discussed xylazine at their Feb. 8 meeting, where IndepthNH.org reported Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester) said several people have died recently in Manchester from drug overdoses and “I bet that is what it was.”
He said he has heard reports the drug is being cut and used in fentanyl in Philadelphia.
Robert Quinn, commissioner of Safety said xylazine was first seen in use in Puerto Rico. It was approved by FDA as a sedative for animals and is being used as a cut for fentanyl.
“What we are trying to do is to get ahead of it,” Quinn said. “It is dangerous.”
Gatsas said the only thing we can do is send the message: “Don’t do it.”
“It eats the flesh. It’s awful,” he said, referring to the severe skin ulcers that can occur with repeated exposure to the drug.
Sununu said the state has just launched the “No Safe Experience” campaign designed to warn all against street drugs and it has to be a constant message.
