CONCORD —The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced that individuals at a high risk of infection for monkeypox are eligible for the vaccine, in addition to those who have known exposures to someone with confirmed monkeypox.
As of Wednesday, there have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New Hampshire.
DHHS also announced that individuals eligible forJYNNEOS, the monkeypox vaccine, can access the vaccine at eight ConvenientMD locations.
The monkeypox virus continues to spread primarily through sexual networks among persons who identify as gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.
“We recommend that anybody who has been exposed to the monkeypox virus and anybody who is at high risk for being exposed gets vaccinated as soon as possible,” said N.H. state epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan. “The JYNNEOS vaccine is safe and effective at preventing monkeypox. However, because it takes time for vaccine protection to develop and because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, people should continue taking steps to reduce their chance for exposure and limit their number of sex partners.”
The JYNNEOS vaccine is distributed through city health departments and participating provider clinics.
Patients should first contact their health care provider for a referral to a participating clinic.
Individuals who do not have a health care provider can call one of the eight ConvenientMD locations providing vaccinations in Belmont, Concord, Dover, Keene, Littleton, Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth.
To be eligible to get the vaccine in New Hampshire, individuals must live, work or have a primary health care provider in the state.
In northern New Hampshire, vaccines are available at the following locations:
• White Mountain Community Health, 298 White Mountain Highway, Conway. Call (603) 447-8900 or go to whitemountainhealth.org for more information.
• Coos County Family Health, 133 Pleasant St., Berlin. Call (603) 752-2040 or go to coosfamilyhealth.org for more information
