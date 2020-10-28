CONWAY — Starting Point will be offering a free five-week writing workshop for survivors of domestic and sexual violence titled “Voices of Healing.”
Workshops will be held Mondays throughout November starting Nov. 2, via Zoom, from 7-8 p.m.
Penny Kittle and Linda Rief will be leading the writing workshops. Both Kittle and Rief have been public schoolteachers in New Hampshire for more than three decades and are both published writers with more than a dozen works between them.
Prevention Specialist Raetha Stoddard from Starting Point will be available throughout the workshops to provide advocacy to participants as needed.
“Particularly in this time of COVID-19, we have been so isolated that we need to hear each other’s stories,” said Rief. “Writing gives us voice as we seek to explore and clarify our lives.”
Survivors of domestic and sexual violence are encouraged to participate in this closed group which offers private exploration and support as they explore through writing their path from victimization to survivorship.
“Giving voice through the arts to victims and survivors is not only a path to individual healing but an invitation to all in our community who have experienced trauma to explore avenues of healing, together,” said Stoddard.
Participants will have an opportunity to have their work publish in what Starting Point hopes will be a first in a series of publications. All survivors are encouraged to submit work for publication.
Minuteman Press will be sponsoring the publication and copies will be made available for free.
This will be a first in a series of workshops exploring expression through the arts.
Upcoming workshops for 2021 include collage and spoken word, along with additional writing workshops and storytelling.
For more information, email raetha@startingpointnh.org or go to Starting Point’s website at startingpointnh.org or on Facebook at startingpointnh.
Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence is a private non-profit agency providing services to victims of domestic violence in Carroll County since 1981.
All of Starting Point’s services are free and confidential.
If you, or someone you know, has experienced domestic or sexual violence, stalking or human trafficking, call to speak with an advocate 24/7 at (800) 336-37-95 or through chat at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat.
