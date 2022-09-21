Cathy and Cheryl for Baby Shower Article.jpg

Cathy Livingston (left), Raising the Valley coordinator and director of the Family Connections Resource Center at Children Unlimited, and Cheryl Frankowski, care coordinator at White Mountain Community Health Center, are seen with some of the items that will be offered at the free baby boutique at the Community Baby Shower. (COURTESY PHOTO)

By Siena Kaplan-Thompspon

Special to The Conway Daily Sun

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.